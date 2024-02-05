Janine Rubenstein and Lenny Kravitz: Shaping Entertainment and Embracing Identity

Janine Rubenstein, a noteworthy veteran in the realm of journalism and a powerful media personality, has continuously shaped the entertainment industry through her multifaceted roles. As the Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE magazine and the voice behind the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Rubenstein's influence resonates across various media platforms. Her career trajectory has seen her contributing to the likes of Essence, The Cape Times, and Los Angeles Magazine, broadening her experience from music content to crime, human interest, and television news.

A Prominent Figure on Television

Rubenstein's prowess isn't confined to print and audio formats. She has made her presence felt on television screens, featuring on popular shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight. Beyond her guest appearances, she has also hosted Red Carpet Live specials, further solidifying her position in the entertainment industry. A San Francisco native, Rubenstein's personal interests extend beyond the professional realm, manifesting as a collector of Black Barbie dolls and a dedicated mother of two.

Embracing Mixed-Race Identity: Lenny Kravitz's Journey

In PEOPLE's cover story, celebrated musician Lenny Kravitz reveals the intricacies of his mixed-race identity and its influence on his life and career. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish father and a Bahamian American mother, Kravitz was ingrained with a rich cultural heritage from his earliest days. This upbringing was further shaped by figures like Cicely Tyson and Duke Ellington, who left indelible imprints on his life.

Resisting Conformity, Defying Genres

Societal pressures to adhere to a singular racial identity were omnipresent, but Kravitz chose to embrace the entirety of his heritage. In doing so, he resisted the urge to be categorized into a single box. This defiance translated into his music career, where he challenged genre limitations, amalgamating hard rock with funk, soul, and R&B. His staunch determination to preserve artistic freedom led him to sign with Virgin Records, where he released chart-topping albums and bagged multiple Grammy Awards.

Blue Electric Light: A Testament to Musical Versatility

Kravitz's latest album, Blue Electric Light, is a testament to his musical versatility and dedication to honoring the roots of rock and roll as an epitome of Black music heritage. The album is a reflection of Kravitz's commitment to his craft, his heritage, and his determination to remain true to his artistic vision, regardless of societal pressures or industry norms.