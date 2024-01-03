Janhvi Kapoor to Debut in South Indian Cinema with ‘Devara 1’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has earned critical acclaim for her performances in ‘Good Luck Jerry,’ ‘Gunjan Saxena,’ and ‘Mili,’ is set to embark on two new cinematic adventures in 2024. Sharing the screen with Jr NTR in ‘Devara 1,’ she will be making her debut in South Indian cinema. Kapoor will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.’

Janhvi Kapoor’s Excitement Over ‘Devara 1’

The young actress’s foray into the South Indian film industry is more than just another career move. Kapoor sees her role in ‘Devara 1’ as a homecoming and a spiritual experience. She feels a profound connection to the film, believing it brings her closer to her late mother, a celebrated actress who had worked with Jr NTR’s grandfather in the past. Kapoor is preparing for her role by studying her mother’s work and watching her old movies.

A Circle of Life

Kapoor recalls her mother sharing stories about working with Jr NTR’s grandfather. For Kapoor, life has come full circle as she steps into the South Indian film industry. The connection to her roots and her mother’s legacy serves as a powerful motivator, adding an emotional layer to her professional journey.

‘Devara 1’ Release Date Announced

The much-awaited ‘Devara 1,’ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR is set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is eagerly anticipated by fans who are keen to see Kapoor’s performance in the South Indian film industry. As Kapoor prepares for her role, the excitement and anticipation continue to build, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.