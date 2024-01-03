en English
Arts & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Khushi Kapoor Denies Rumors with Vedang Raina

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
In an engaging new episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, renowned Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor candidly discussed elements of their personal and professional lives. Janhvi Kapoor confirmed her relationship with businessman Shikhar Pahariya, bringing an end to months of speculation and rumors. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor denied the ongoing rumors about her dating her ‘The Archies’ co-star Vedang Raina, stating that they are merely friends.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her views on dating actors, describing it as chaotic and competitive. She stated that actors can often be eccentric, and that she prefers to be with someone who lets her have her moments, without any undue tension. Confirming her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi mentioned that he has been a supportive presence in her life and the lives of her family members. She also revealed that her speed dial list includes her father, her sister Khushi, and Shikhar. Janhvi praised Shikhar’s selflessness and mentioned that he used to sing the song ‘Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja’ to her, revealing a romantic connection.

Khushi Kapoor Denies Dating Rumors

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with ‘The Archies’ co-star Vedang Raina. She compared these baseless rumors to a scene from the popular Bollywood film ‘Om Shanti Om’, emphasizing that they are just friends. ‘The Archies’ marks the Bollywood debut of both Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, along with other promising actors like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. In the film, Khushi portrays the character of Betty Cooper, while Vedang plays Reggie Mantle.

The episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor offered viewers an intimate glimpse into their lives, shedding light on their relationships, career choices, and personal beliefs. As the sisters continue to make their mark in Bollywood, their fans eagerly anticipate their future projects and appearances.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

