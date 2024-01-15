Janet Kiewit's 'Gnomes and Elves' Wins Big at Festival of Trees

As the scent of pine and the glow of twinkling lights filled the air, the Jackson County History Center was once again the epicenter of holiday cheer, hosting its fifth annual Festival of Trees. The festive event, which ran from December 1 to December 24, attracted close to 1,000 visitors, drawn to the enchanting display of 40 elaborately decorated trees.

Janet Kiewit: A Hat-Trick Winner

Janet Kiewit, a name synonymous with creativity and festive sparkle, clinched the people's choice award for the third consecutive time. Her winning design, a rotating tree adorned with a merry assembly of gnomes and elves, was a captivating sight that won the hearts of the festival-goers. Kiewit's winning streak began with themes such as "My Favorite Animal" and "Snowmen" and this year, she continued to mesmerize with her 'Gnomes and Elves' theme. To achieve a frosty finish, she repurposed a tree from her bedroom, spraying it silver, a testament to her resourcefulness and creative prowess.

Rounding Up the Winners

Claiming the second place were the dynamic duo, Susie Meier and Kitty Lewis. Their tree, representing the Daughters of the American Revolution, was a patriotic gnome-themed spectacle. Marisa Soto, with her tree chock-full of gnome and elf ornaments, captured the third spot. All winners, with their distinct styles and themes, showcased their creative flair, adding to the festival's allure.

Festival of Trees: More Than Just a Celebration

While the Festival of Trees brought joy and festive spirit to the community, it also played a crucial role in supporting the Jackson County History Center. The increased footfall during the festival aids the center in its grant applications, proving that the event is more than just a celebration; it's a catalyst for the preservation of local history. As the curtain falls on this year's event, enthusiasts are already looking forward to the next edition in 2024, with the announced theme being "Santa Claus."