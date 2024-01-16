Janet Jackson Celebrates 50 Years in Entertainment with 'Together Again' Tour

Pop culture icon and music legend, Janet Jackson, is all set to mark her golden jubilee in the entertainment industry with a celebratory tour named 'Together Again'. The tour, which is a spectacular confluence of significant anniversaries of her iconic albums, will provide her fans an intimate opportunity to relive and celebrate her milestones.

The 'Together Again' Tour

The 'Together Again' tour, named after her Grammy-winning single, is set to kick off in Palm Desert, California, and conclude in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour will take Janet Jackson across various cities in the United States, gracing a total of 35 stages. The tour is not only a celebration of her 50-year-long journey in the entertainment industry but also commemorates the 25th anniversary of 'The Velvet Rope', the 30th of 'janet.', and the 35th of the 'Rhythm Nation' album.

Nelly Joins the Tour

Adding to the excitement, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly will accompany Janet Jackson as a special guest. Nelly, with his unique fusion of hip-hop and pop, will bring an additional layer of vibrance to the tour. The inclusion of Nelly in the tour underscores Janet Jackson's penchant for blending diverse musical styles, which has been a key element of her enduring appeal.

The New Orleans Performance

One of the tour's highlights will undoubtedly be the performance at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on July 23. The city, known for its rich musical heritage and lively entertainment scene, is eagerly anticipating Janet Jackson's performance. Tickets for the New Orleans performance will be available for purchase starting January 17 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The 'Together Again' tour promises to be a remarkable occasion, a testament to Janet Jackson's exceptional career, and a celebration of the music that has enthralled generations. It's not just a tour; it's a tribute to an artist who has consistently redefined the landscape of pop music over the past five decades.