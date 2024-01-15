Jane Seymour and Lisa Rinna: Ageless Elegance at AMC’s Pre-Emmy Party

The entertainment industry’s stars gathered in West Hollywood at AMC’s pre-Emmy party, where veteran actresses Jane Seymour and Lisa Rinna stole the spotlight. The event, which serves as a prelude to the prestigious Emmy Awards, was a celebratory and networking affair for industry luminaries.

Aging Gracefully in the Spotlight

72-year-old Jane Seymour, known for her enduring presence in the industry, showcased her toned physique in a blue dress. Seymour’s age-defying appearance is a testament to her belief in self-care, as revealed in Cosmopolitan’s Sex After 60 issue. In the feature, she shared her experiences in relationships and the importance of putting oneself first, even at the age of 72.

Rinna’s Stylish Appearance

Accompanying Seymour was 60-year-old Lisa Rinna, who turned heads with her fashionable ensemble. Channelling a character out of The Matrix, Rinna paired a long, slim, zip-front coat with a black dress and over-the-knee black boots. Her bold fashion choice at the event solidifies her reputation as a style icon.

A Timeless Bond and Evergreen Desires

Featured alongside Seymour in Cosmopolitan’s issue, Rinna shared insights on aging, desire, and maintaining a healthy sexual relationship with her 72-year-old husband. She confessed that their attraction for each other is still strong and their desire levels have evolved, ensuring a fulfilling sex life.

Both Seymour and Rinna are revered in the industry for their ability to maintain a strong fashion sense and physical fitness despite their age. Their presence at the pre-Emmy party and their candid experiences shared in the Cosmopolitan issue underscore the importance of ageless beauty, self-love, and staying fit at any age. Their stories serve as inspiration for many, redefining societal perceptions of aging, desire, and beauty.