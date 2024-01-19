Jane Schoenbrun's 'I Saw the TV Glow' Makes Waves at Sundance

Director Jane Schoenbrun's latest feature film, 'I Saw the TV Glow', has made waves at the Sundance Film Festival, living up to the high expectations set by their lauded debut, 'We're All Going to the World's Fair'. This new offering, starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, masterfully intertwines the narrative of a '90s cult TV show, 'The Pink Opaque', with the complexities of trans awakening.

Unraveling the Narrative

The film's protagonists, Owen and Maddy, are two teenagers who find common ground in their shared adoration for 'The Pink Opaque'. This supernatural TV show serves as an allegory for teenage girlhood and is a nod to the iconic 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'. Delving into themes of identity, transformation, and the uncanny, Schoenbrun creates a narrative that echoes the trans experience and the yearning for an alternate reality beyond physical constraints.

Handmade Quality Meets A24 Budget

Despite having the backing of a substantial A24 budget, 'I Saw the TV Glow' retains the distinct, handmade quality that is characteristic of Schoenbrun's work. The director harnessed this funding to elevate the film's production, notably by engaging 16 bands to contribute to a soundtrack that perfectly encapsulates the musical spirit of 'Buffy'.

An Eerie Experience

While Schoenbrun's work is often labeled as horror, 'I Saw the TV Glow' is more aptly described as imbued with an eerie sense of the uncanny. This unsettling quality, combined with the exploration of the trans experience and the delicate portrayal of what the trans community refers to as 'the egg crack moment', makes the film an engrossing watch. The film's fragmented reality and aggressive techniques may be a gamble, but they ultimately serve to enhance the human-level narrative and exploration of identity.

'I Saw the TV Glow' is not just a film; it's a platform for Schoenbrun, who identifies as trans and non-binary, to infuse their personal experiences and obsessions into the story. The aim is clear: to make audiences feel seen and less alone. It's a courageous and compelling exploration that is set to be A24's biggest horror release of 2024.