Jane Schoenbrun's Films Explore Identity and Resonate with Trans Community

Stepping into the world of Jane Schoenbrun's films is akin to embarking on a voyage of self-discovery and identity formation. Schoenbrun's unique cinematic exploration of identity, particularly resonating with the trans community, is beautifully encapsulated in their films, 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' and 'I Saw the TV Glow.'

Advertisment

'We're All Going to the World's Fair': A Dysphoric Dance with Digital Identity

'We're All Going to the World's Fair' is a low-fidelity film that skillfully captures the dysphoric relationship between screens and identity. This cinematic journey is set against the backdrop of internet culture and online phenomena like creepypasta. Through its raw and unfiltered lens, the film provides a profound commentary on our ever-evolving digital identities.

'I Saw the TV Glow': A Larger Scale Exploration of Identity

Advertisment

Schoenbrun's sophomore feature, 'I Saw the TV Glow,' deepens this exploration on a grander scale. The film, rich with the queer radicality of Gregg Araki films and the visual opulence of Gregory Crewdson photographs, follows the story of Owen, a seventh-grader. His evolution and bond with Maddy, a gay ninth-grader, over a queer-coded TV show titled 'The Pink Opaque' form the crux of the narrative. As the protagonists age, the show matures with them, becoming a pivotal part of their identity formation.

Nostalgia, Self-Denial, and Courage: Key Themes in 'I Saw the TV Glow'

The film delves into themes of nostalgia, self-denial, and the courage to accept one's true identity. 'The Pink Opaque' serves as both a metaphorical portal and prison, reflecting the complexities of identity formation and acceptance. 'I Saw the TV Glow' is striking for its balance between metaphor and realism, its evocative soundtrack, and its portrayal of the characters' struggles with self-recognition and acceptance.

With 'I Saw the TV Glow,' Schoenbrun has crafted a film that is set to premiere at Sundance and is centered around the 'egg crack moment' in the trans community. It's an honest and surreal exploration of trans identity, resonating deeply with the trans community and beyond. Jane Schoenbrun's cinematic exploration of identity continues to push boundaries, challenging viewers to delve deeper into their own perceptions of self and identity.