Janaina Prazeres, Playboy’s ‘Perfect Woman’, Dedicates Cover to Lionel Messi

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Janaina Prazeres, Playboy’s ‘Perfect Woman’, Dedicates Cover to Lionel Messi

In a recent turn of events, Brazilian model Janaina Prazeres has been hailed as the ‘perfect woman’ by the renowned adult publication, Playboy magazine. An honor bestowed upon her after the magazine utilized artificial intelligence in their selection process, Prazeres graced the cover of Norwegian Playboy with her captivating allure.

Homage to Lionel Messi

Prazeres, in an unexpected move, dedicated her cover to the esteemed football player Lionel Messi. In her interview with the magazine, she expressed her profound admiration for Messi, lauding him as the ‘greatest player in the universe’. This dedication, seen as a token of honor and appreciation, reflects Prazeres’ high regard for Messi’s prowess on the football field and his exemplary character.

Mixed Reactions

The gesture elicited mixed reactions from the public. While some applauded her for this tribute to the football star, others viewed it as a mere attention-seeking tactic. Despite the criticism, Prazeres remained unfazed, choosing to overlook the negative comments and focusing on her achievement and admiration for Messi.

Behind the ‘Perfect Woman’

Prazeres’ journey to being dubbed the ‘perfect woman’ by Playboy magazine was not without its share of efforts. Reportedly, she invested a hefty £250,000 on plastic surgery to enhance her features. These procedures included liposuction, nose jobs, boob jobs, and a Brazilian bum lift, among others. Despite the scrutiny and the controversies, she upholds her decisions and revels in her accomplishment.

In conclusion, Janaina Prazeres’ dedication of her Playboy cover to Lionel Messi adds an interesting dimension to her recognition as the ‘perfect woman’. Regardless of the mixed reactions, it remains a testament to her admiration for Messi and her determination to honor him.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

