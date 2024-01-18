en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis Sparks ‘Hype Woman’ Movement Post Golden Globes Meme

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Jamie Lee Curtis Sparks ‘Hype Woman’ Movement Post Golden Globes Meme

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, renowned actress Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on her successful stint in 2023 with the Oscar-winning film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. She also shared her thoughts on a meme that originated from a photograph of her at the Golden Globes, where she was captured cheering on her co-star, Michelle Yeoh. This image has since sparked a movement of women supporting other women, redefining the landscape of solidarity and empowerment.

From Film Success to an Unintended Movement

Known for her versatile acting skills, Curtis discussed her experience with ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, a film that significantly impacted her career. The movie, which bagged an Oscar, added another feather to her cap, further solidifying her status in the entertainment industry. However, the conversation soon took an interesting turn when she commented on a meme that emerged from a photograph of her at the Golden Globes.

The ‘Hype Woman’ Movement

At the award ceremony, Curtis was caught in a candid moment, enthusiastically cheering on her co-star, Michelle Yeoh. This photograph quickly took the internet by storm, transforming into a meme that has since catalyzed what is now known as the ‘hype woman’ movement. This movement encourages women to uplift and celebrate each other’s successes, promoting a culture of mutual support and recognition.

Curtis’ Take on Women Empowering Women

Curtis expressed her thoughts on the importance of this movement, underlining the need for women to stand by each other. This sentiment, shared during the show, resonated deeply with viewers, amplifying the message of the ‘hype woman’ movement. The discussion with Curtis was part of a broader episode that promised more entertainment and fun, inviting viewers to tune in to The Kelly Clarkson Show for the full interview and additional content.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by the Emmy-winning talk show host and Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson, aims to provide a blend of humor and connection, offering a platform for engaging conversations and meaningful insights. This episode, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, was no exception, delivering both laughter and thought-provoking dialogue, further reaffirming the show’s commitment to its audience.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

