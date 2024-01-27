Jamie Foxx Expresses Gratitude for NAACP Nominations and Health Recovery

Actor and producer Jamie Foxx, in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressed profound gratitude for being nominated for three prestigious NAACP Image Awards. The triple nominations include Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for 'The Burial,' Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for 'They Cloned Tyrone,' and Outstanding Independent Motion Picture for 'Story Ave,' a film he produced.

Gratitude Extended to Collaborators

Foxx extended his thanks to the NAACP Image Awards and gave a special mention to Datari Turner, his collaborator, for her significant contributions to Foxxhole Productions. He emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving the accolades.

Foxx's Personal Reflection

Apart from celebrating his professional feats, Foxx also shared a personal reflection. He expressed feeling humbled and grateful for having a second chance to savor and appreciate life after overcoming a severe medical complication in April last year. His Instagram post tagged his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx. Corinne was previously credited with having saved his life during the health crisis.

Back in Action

Despite the health-related interruption last year, Foxx has resumed filming for the Netflix film 'Back in Action' alongside actress Cameron Diaz. Sources close to the actor report that he is feeling fantastic post-recovery and plans to continue shooting through February. The actor had earlier described his health ordeal as an 'unexpected dark journey' but now shares that he feels reinvigorated and appreciative of life, attributing his recovery to divine intervention.