Jamie Dornan: Escape to the Countryside Amidst 'Fifty Shades' Criticism

From the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the solace of the countryside, Jamie Dornan, globally recognized for his role as Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film series, took the road less traveled in an attempt to escape the critical backlash that followed the movie's release in 2015. In a candid conversation on BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs,' Dornan unveiled his struggles with the harsh critique of his performance, notwithstanding the film's immense box office success.

A Stark Contrast in Reception

Dornan, who had previously garnered acclaim for his performances in 'The Tourist' and 'The Fall,' found himself in unfamiliar territory with the disparaging remarks regarding his portrayal of Christian Grey. The actor and his wife, Amelia Warner, along with their first child, chose to temporarily step away from the public eye, opting for the tranquility of a house provided by the film's director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and her actor spouse, Aaron.

Contractual Commitments & Lingering Shadows

Despite the critique, Dornan acknowledged his contractual obligation to proceed with the sequels of the 'Fifty Shades' franchise. He reflected on how the role and the reviews have left a lingering shadow, often eclipsing the positive feedback he receives for his other projects.

Personal Hardships & Resilience

Speaking with an emotional depth, Dornan shared his personal hardships, including the loss of his mother when he was just 16 and the tragic death of four friends in a road accident. Yet, these trials have shaped his resilience. He also fondly remembered his late father, a renowned obstetrician, and took solace in the unwavering support of his sisters during these challenging times.