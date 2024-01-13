en English
Arts & Entertainment

James Mustapic: A Summer of Laughter, Music, and Fashion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
James Mustapic: A Summer of Laughter, Music, and Fashion

James Mustapic, a renowned New Zealand comedian and winner of ‘Celebrity Treasure Island’, has recently shared his experiences of the summer season, his unique fashion preferences, and his thoughts on music and upcoming projects.

Embracing the Summer

Known for his witty humor and unapologetic authenticity, Mustapic relishes the summer season and is not shy to show off his tan, a result of abundant sunshine and diligent application of SPF50+ sunscreen. He humorously criticizes those who prefer winter, labeling them as more annoying than quirky.

A Nostalgic Musical Journey

Music plays a significant role in Mustapic’s life, serving as a backdrop to many of his cherished summer memories. Specifically, he recalls ‘Dreams in My Head’ by Anika Moa, an album that takes him back to family car trips during his childhood.

A Flamboyant Fashion Sensibility

During his New Year’s Eve visit to Taipa Bay, Northland, Mustapic displayed his penchant for extravagant fashion with a dazzling New Year’s outfit. His fashion choices are not restricted by gender norms, as he frequently shops in the women’s section, a habit sparked by his search for purple clothes for his appearance on ‘Celebrity Treasure Island’.

Upcoming Projects and Performances

Mustapic is eagerly anticipating his upcoming TVNZ show ‘James Must-a-Pic His Mum A New Man’, where he will star alongside his mother, Janet. In addition, he plans to perform live comedy shows across Aotearoa, cleverly combining work with leisure as these trips are tax-deductible.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

