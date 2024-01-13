en English
Arts & Entertainment

James May: A Journey Through Highs, Lows, and All That Lies Between

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
James May, popularly recognized for his dynamic presence on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, recently sat down for an intimate interview, delving into the crests and troughs of his life. A revered car enthusiast and television presenter, May started his career writing for car magazines before landing the role on Top Gear in 2003. Thirteen years later, he migrated to The Grand Tour, and now also hosts ‘Our Man In,’ a travel show on Amazon Prime. He shares his life and a collection of seven or eight cars with his partner, Sarah Frater, in London. Notably, amongst his prized vehicles, he cherishes a beach buggy he fondly calls the ‘glitter bug.’

Reflections on Travel and Culture

May’s experiences span across continents and cultures, and he carries a special affinity for Japan. He appreciates the country for its attention to detail and aesthetic sensibility, a value he feels resonates with his own personality. Moreover, the memorable celebration of the Holi festival during his travels in India is a testament to his open-hearted embrace of diverse cultures. His childhood memories of visiting Germany also hold a warm place in his heart, especially the lasting friendships he fostered during his time there.

Living Life On His Own Terms

Adopting a philosophy of living within his means, May has found a certain freedom in his 60s. He relishes the liberty of being indifferent to others’ opinions and believes in making the most of life’s moments. While the glamour of fame brings its share of pleasantries, he also acknowledges its less appealing side. The expectation to pay more for things, simply because of his celebrity status, is a reality he finds inconvenient.

Challenges and Triumphs

May’s journey, however, has not been without its challenges. He found Mumbai’s bustling business atmosphere and the smog quite overwhelming during his travels in India. Furthermore, he candidly admits that the unique creative dynamic between him, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond on their shows is born out of a mutual irritation. His dislike for the Crosley car, the rough roads he traversed in Mozambique, and rude individuals are other aspects he frankly disapproves of.

Despite an early career setback where he was rejected by the BBC, May’s determination and talent ultimately led him to establish a successful career in television. His latest travel show, ‘Our Man in India,’ is a testament to his enduring presence onscreen and his ability to captivate audiences with his unique blend of insight and humor.

