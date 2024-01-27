James Gunn Unveils Progress on 'Peacemaker' Season 2 and 'Superman: Legacy'

DC Studios' co-chief, James Gunn, recently gave fans a backstage pass into his current projects: the second season of HBO Max series 'Peacemaker' and the upcoming movie, 'Superman: Legacy'. From script development to storyboarding, Gunn's candid revelations present a unique insight into the making of these much-anticipated productions.

Scripting 'Peacemaker' Season 2

Gunn confessed that juggling the demands of preparing for 'Superman: Legacy' and writing the new season of 'Peacemaker' had taken a toll on him. However, he now reports feeling more upbeat and is knee-deep in writing the eighth episode of 'Peacemaker''s new season, which he thrillingly labels as a 'banger'. The first season featured eight episodes, but whether this eighth episode concludes the new season or if the episodes are being penned sequentially remains a mystery.

Storyboarding 'Superman: Legacy'

Switching gears to 'Superman: Legacy', Gunn's excitement was palpable. He revealed that the film had been completely storyboarded months before. This pre-emptive planning is instrumental in managing visual effects, stunts, and other elements of the film-making process. Gunn's revelation quashed rumors of Batman's appearance in the film, focusing solely on the Superman narrative.

Star-Packed 'Superman: Legacy'

The ensemble cast for 'Superman: Legacy' is a constellation in its own right. It includes David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, María Gabriela De Faría, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, and Anthony Carrigan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 11, 2025. However, the production dates for the second season of 'Peacemaker' remain uncertain, leaving fans eagerly anticipating an official release date.

As DC Studios' co-chief, James Gunn continues to juggle multiple high-profile projects, his commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment remains unwavering. His updates on 'Peacemaker' Season 2 and 'Superman: Legacy' offer a glimpse into the future of DC, a future that fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting.