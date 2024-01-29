James Cameron's 'True Lies' Remastered: Pre-order Now for the Ultimate Viewing Experience

James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy 'True Lies' has been remastered and is now ready for pre-order in a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray format. This Ultimate Collector's Edition, presented by 20th Century Studios, features a combination of 4k Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and a Digital Code for the remastered version.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

The film has been upgraded with Dolby Vision HDR, offering viewers an immersive visual experience. It is presented in a 2:39:1 aspect ratio, maintaining the original cinematic feel of the movie. The audio experience has also been enhanced with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, catering to the audience's demand for high-quality sound.

Accessibility and Extras

Subtitles are available in English SDH, French, and Spanish, making the film accessible to a wider audience. This remastered edition of 'True Lies' also includes legacy bonus features that offer a retrospective look at the film. These extras provide exclusive insights into its production.

Behind-the-scenes Insights

Among the bonus features are 'Fear Is Not an Option: A Look Back at True Lies,' a collection of script excerpts, artwork, marketing materials, and more behind-the-scenes documents. These materials are likely to appeal to fans and collectors who desire a deeper understanding of this iconic film's creation.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of 'True Lies' is set to be released on March 12, 2024. It is priced at $39.99 on Amazon, with a digital 4k UHD version available for $19.99. This remastered film is part of a series of James Cameron’s films being released on 4k Blu-ray, a testament to the enduring appeal of these cinematic classics.