Accidents

James Bye, ‘EastEnders’ Star, Sustains Head Injury During Pantomime

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:38 am EST
James Bye, ‘EastEnders’ Star, Sustains Head Injury During Pantomime

James Bye, the actor famed for his role as Martin Fowler on the British soap, ‘EastEnders,’ sustained a head injury during a live performance. The incident occurred at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre during a pantomime of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ where Bye has been starring as The Prince since December 1.

Perseverance Amidst Injury

The actor split his head open during the first scene. Despite the painful setback, Bye displayed commendable fortitude by continuing with the performance. His co-star, Rhiannon Chesterton, who plays Snow White, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Bye post injury and praised his bravery for persevering with the show.

A Resilient Career

Bye’s career on ‘EastEnders’ has been marked by resilience and versatility since he took on the role of Martin Fowler in 2014, succeeding James Alexandrou. His storylines have been diverse, even including a break from the soap opera to participate in the twentieth series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2022.

Personal Life and Future Endeavors

Alongside his professional life, Bye has been open about his personal struggles, sharing his and his wife Victoria’s journey with infertility. The couple recently celebrated the arrival of their fourth child after a long struggle. They are also parents to three sons. As for his ongoing stint at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, the Christmas pantomime is scheduled to conclude on January 3, 2024.

logo

Accidents Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

