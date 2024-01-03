en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

James Brown Arena Set for Historic Transformation; Kansas City Current Achieves Milestone

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
James Brown Arena Set for Historic Transformation; Kansas City Current Achieves Milestone

In a historic move, the James Brown Arena in Augusta, a beloved entertainment hub for over four decades, is on the cusp of a major transformation. The venue is scheduled to undergo a comprehensive reconstruction, with operations at the current structure continuing until June. The demolition phase is set to kickstart in July, paving the way for a new, state-of-the-art arena that is projected to take approximately 30 months to complete. The grand opening, eagerly anticipated by fans and locals alike, is targeted for the end of 2026.

A New Era for the James Brown Arena

Fans and patrons still have the opportunity to revel in events at the existing arena before its doors close. However, the promise of the new James Brown Arena is already creating a buzz. The venue is envisioned as a larger, more modern facility, equipped with cutting-edge features that are bound to redefine the entertainment experience.

Revitalizing Local Entertainment Infrastructure

Adding to the arena’s uniqueness, plans include an innovative indoor connector to link the arena with the Bell Auditorium. The latter is also undergoing expansion and redevelopment, indicating a wider movement towards the revitalization of entertainment facilities in the area.

A New Chapter for Local Businesses

On a related note, Ruth’s Family Diner in Columbia County has embarked on a new chapter. The diner has started the new year under new management, marking a fresh start for local businesses. This wave of transformation is not just confined to entertainment venues but also extends to other sectors, fueling optimism for the future.

A Global First for Women’s Soccer

Moving to sports news, the Kansas City Current has achieved a remarkable feat by selling out season tickets for the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League regular season at the club’s under-construction CPKC Stadium. This new venue is touted as the world’s first stadium that is purpose-built for a women’s professional soccer team. The 11,500-capacity soccer-specific stadium is unfolding in Kansas City, Missouri, and is on track to open its doors ahead of the 2024 KC Current season.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts 'Pheasants of Detroit': An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology

By BNN Correspondents

Incredible Find: 1980s Market Purchase Revealed as Rare Victorian Artifact

By BNN Correspondents

SEVENTEEN Gears Up for Italian Adventure in New Travel Show

By BNN Correspondents

Sue Johnston Defies Ageism with New Thriller, 'Truelove'

By BNN Correspondents

DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design ...
@Artists/Artwork · 7 mins
DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design ...
heart comment 0
Carrie Fisher’s Influence on the Digital Art Fair: A Pioneering Encounter

By BNN Correspondents

Carrie Fisher's Influence on the Digital Art Fair: A Pioneering Encounter
Indian PM Modi Lauds Devotional Song ‘Ram Aayenge’ by Swati Mishra

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian PM Modi Lauds Devotional Song 'Ram Aayenge' by Swati Mishra
Ewan Mitchell Shines in Amazon Prime’s Festive Black Comedy

By BNN Correspondents

Ewan Mitchell Shines in Amazon Prime's Festive Black Comedy
G Gallery: From Near Closure to International Recognition

By BNN Correspondents

G Gallery: From Near Closure to International Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
38 seconds
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
1 min
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
2 mins
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
2 mins
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
3 mins
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
3 mins
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
3 mins
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
3 mins
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
4 mins
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
28 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app