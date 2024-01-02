en English
Arts & Entertainment

James Avery Artisan Jewelry Unveils Heart-Inspired Collection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
James Avery Artisan Jewelry Unveils Heart-Inspired Collection

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in the Texas Hill Country, has unveiled an enchanting new jewelry collection. The assortment of designs draws inspiration from hearts, faith, and nature. The goal of the collection is to offer unique ways for individuals to express their emotions and commemorate significant moments.

Expressing Love Through Jewelry

The CEO of James Avery emphasized the company’s commitment to crafting jewelry that celebrates love, especially during festive occasions. The new collection features a variety of jewelry items such as earrings, rings, necklaces, and pieces adorned with colorful gemstones and hand enameling crafted by skilled artisans.

Expansion of Existing Lines and Introduction of New Pieces

This collection expands existing lines like the Heart Gemstone, Enamel Connected Hearts, and Furry Friends Collections. Among the new additions are the Heart Gemstone Studs, Wrapped in Love Gemstone Ring, and enamel hoop earrings available in pink and multicolor. The collection also includes charms bearing inspirational messages and lively designs. Highlights include the Love Will Save the Day Heart Charm, Mija Heart Charm, and Shining Heart Charm.

Availability and Social Media Engagement

Customers can acquire these exquisite designs at James Avery stores, Dillard’s, Von Maur, online platforms, airport stores, and selected AAFES locations. James Avery Artisan Jewelry takes pride in designing and crafting over 90 percent of their pieces in Texas, sourcing materials globally. The company maintains a robust presence across several states and online, actively engaging with customers on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

