en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

James Arthur Returns to his Roots with New Album ‘Bitter Sweet Love’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
James Arthur Returns to his Roots with New Album ‘Bitter Sweet Love’

James Arthur, the world-renowned singer-songwriter hailing from Saltburn-by-the-Sea, is once again seizing the limelight with his latest musical offering, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’. This new album serves as a testament to Arthur’s ability to craft emotionally resonant narratives through his music, with a blend of soul-stirring ballads and vibrant tracks that showcase his versatile artistry.

Connection to Teesside Roots

Notably, the track ‘Homecoming’ stands as a heartfelt tribute to his Teesside roots, featuring evocative references to local landmarks like Redcar Beach and the Riverside Stadium. Despite basking in global acclaim and success, Arthur remains firmly tethered to his hometown, which he continually revisits through his music and personal visits. His affinity for his origins and the authenticity of the people of Teesside is a recurring motif in his artistic journey.

Anticipated UK Tour and Riverside Performance

As part of his album promotion, Arthur is gearing up for an extensive tour across the UK. This tour will feature a significant performance at the Riverside Stadium on June 8, where he will be joined on stage by McFly and Lauran Hibberd. This concert is anticipated to be a highlight for Arthur, who cherishes his Teesside heritage and its manifestations in his music.

‘Bitter Sweet Love’: Release and Expectations

Arthur’s album, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, is slated for release on January 26. The singer’s fans, spread across the globe, are eagerly awaiting both the album’s release and Arthur’s live performances. In a recent interview with Alex O’Leary, Arthur delved into his creative process, his transformation over the years, and his excitement for the upcoming homecoming gig.

The Middlesbrough-born artist, known for his breakthrough hit ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’, has achieved unprecedented success in the music industry. With 4 top 10 albums to his name and over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Arthur stands as one of the world’s major streaming artists. His music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, and ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ is poised to carry forward this legacy.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Jekyll Island Authority Uses Scavenger Hunt to Boost Off-Season Tourism
In an innovative attempt to attract off-season tourists, the Jekyll Island Authority in Georgia has devised a scavenger hunt inspired by the historical fishermen’s glass globes. Intriguingly, the treasure hunt does not scour for the original glass orbs, but rather, their modern plastic counterparts hidden strategically in various locations around the island. A Unique Approach
Jekyll Island Authority Uses Scavenger Hunt to Boost Off-Season Tourism
'32 Sounds' Captures Top Prize at Cinema Eye Honors: A Night of Diversity in Documentary Filmmaking
21 mins ago
'32 Sounds' Captures Top Prize at Cinema Eye Honors: A Night of Diversity in Documentary Filmmaking
Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya
25 mins ago
Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya
'Imagining Imagining': Gary Barwin's Exploration of Identity, Language, and Migration
3 mins ago
'Imagining Imagining': Gary Barwin's Exploration of Identity, Language, and Migration
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Stars Share Personal Connections to Their Roles
3 mins ago
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Stars Share Personal Connections to Their Roles
John Zorn's Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate
9 mins ago
John Zorn's Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
25 seconds
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
30 seconds
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
43 seconds
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
52 seconds
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
2 mins
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
2 mins
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
Prominent Wrestling Figures and OVW Executive Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite
2 mins
Prominent Wrestling Figures and OVW Executive Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
4 mins
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
5 mins
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app