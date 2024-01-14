Jamaica’s Potters Fair Art & Craft Show: A Celebration of Local Talent

A celebration of creativity and craftsmanship recently unfolded at the Jamaica Horticultural Society’s showgrounds. Over 90 local artists and artisans gathered at the annual Potters Fair Art & Craft Show, turning the venue into a vibrant palette of artistic expressions. Works ranged from pottery and ceramics to mixed-media paintings, pencil drawings, photography, and jewelry.

Artistic Luminaries Shine

Noted ceramicist Ramon Christie was among the highlights of the event. Christie is renowned for his ceramic fragrance diffusers, a testament to his mastery of the medium. Similarly, Shawn Ashman, an artist known for her vibrant artworks and the ‘Draw It Out’ programme, drew significant attention. Ashman’s work emphasizes the therapeutic value of art and women’s empowerment, and her presence added an extra dimension of depth to the event.

From Law to Art

Another standout was Crislyn Beecher-Bravo. A former attorney, Beecher-Bravo has swapped the courtroom for the canvas, presenting her still-life compositions of vintage cars and Jamaican life. Her transition from law to art underscores the transformative power of creativity and the courage to follow one’s passion.

Celebrating Diversity in Art

Other acclaimed attendees included sculptor Devon Garcia and painters like Richard Smith and Alphanso Blake. Ceramicists David and Allison Sinclair displayed their signature vases and trophies while David Pinto offered functional tableware. The diversity of the works on display not only highlighted the artists’ creative talents but also served as a platform for them to engage with patrons and sell their work.

The Potters Fair Art & Craft Show served as a reminder of the rich tapestry of talent within the local artistic community, and the crucial role such events play in supporting and celebrating that talent.