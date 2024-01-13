en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jake Johnson Steps Behind the Camera with ‘Self Reliance’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Jake Johnson Steps Behind the Camera with ‘Self Reliance’

Actor Jake Johnson, recognized for his work in the sitcom ‘New Girl’ and a collection of indie films, has ventured into new territory with his directorial debut, ‘Self Reliance.’ The comedic thriller co-stars Anna Kendrick and is now available for streaming on Hulu, following a one-night theatrical release.

A Debut Steeped in Reality TV and Philosophy

The film, which had its premiere at SXSW last year, introduces audiences to Tommy, portrayed by Johnson, who is enticed into participating in a reality series on the dark web. The decision catapults him into an adventure fraught with danger. Johnson drew inspiration for ‘Self Reliance’ from a blend of Japanese reality TV, the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on human interactions, and the current politically polarized climate where conflicting truths coexist.

Despite the philosophical undertones and references to Ralph Waldo Emerson’s renowned essay, Johnson insists that the film is not intended as a teaching tool. Instead, he emphasizes its role as a source of entertainment and escapism from the real-world dilemmas.

‘Utility Player’ in the World of Hollywood

Reflecting on his journey, Johnson admits to not being a natural director or actor. Instead, he sees himself as a ‘utility player’ in Hollywood. With a writing passion that ignited at the age of 16, Johnson has had five of his scripts brought to the silver screen. His ambition was always to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, driven by his love for playwriting and influences like Owen Wilson.

Critics Applaud ‘Self Reliance’

Johnson’s feature-length directorial debut has been welcomed positively by critics. ‘Self Reliance’ boasts an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, testament to its outlandish, hilarious, and mind-bending narrative. The film, under The Lonely Island production banner, falls into the offbeat comedy genre and features a high-concept story that disrupts the protagonist’s dreary routine.

Johnson has assembled an extraordinary cast, including Anna Kendrick, Wayne Brady, Christopher Lloyd, Mary Holland, Emily Hampshire, Natalie Morales, and Andy Samberg. Their performances, along with Johnson’s distinctive storytelling style, have helped ‘Self Reliance’ earn critical praise and audience approval.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

