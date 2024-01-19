Jake Johnson Reflects on 'New Girl's' Rise, Fall, and Streaming Resurgence

Actor Jake Johnson, best known for his role as Nick Miller in the sitcom 'New Girl,' opened up about the series' varying trajectory over its seven-season run. The show, broadcasted on Fox from 2011 to 2018, began with a bang - high popularity and critical acclaim were its hallmarks, manifesting in award nominations and substantial buzz in its initial seasons.

Shift in Perception

By the third season, however, a distinct change in perception became evident. Critics began to perceive the show less favorably, and this shift coincided with a drop in ratings and industry attention. Despite this, Fox continued to back 'New Girl,' allowing it to finish its run, albeit without the typical fanfare of talk show visits and festive send-offs usually associated with beloved series coming to an end.

Streaming Resurgence

Since its conclusion, 'New Girl' has found a new lease of life on streaming platforms like Netflix, where it has been enthusiastically received by a new generation of viewers. The series' relatable group dynamics, romantic storylines, and robust character chemistry have been underscored as reasons for its enduring appeal. Johnson, in his reflection, pointed out the show's internal consistency, despite external shifts in reception. He noted the peculiar shift in critical opinion that did not align with the show's faithful viewership.

'New Girl' Vs. 'Friends' and 'The Office'

The article also brings into focus the comparison of 'New Girl' with other popular sitcoms like 'Friends' and 'The Office.' The significant decline in ratings, the mixed trajectory, and the influence of streaming availability on its audience are some of the points of discussion. Despite the original decline, the show's resurgence underscores the power of on-demand viewing and its ability to revive shows that may have been underappreciated during their initial run.