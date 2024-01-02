Jake Johnson Expresses Uncertainty About ‘Minx’ Future; ‘The Sea Snake’ to be Animated

Actor Jake Johnson, known for his role in the comedy series Minx, has aired his concerns about the future of the show, implying a third season may not be on the cards. In a candid interview with Deadline, Johnson revealed he had not received any updates regarding a renewal of the show and subtly expressed his doubts, citing his recent haircut as a sign of change.

Minx’s Challenging Transition

Minx, which co-stars Ophelia Lovibond, chronicles the journey of a pair in the 1970s as they embark on creating one of the first adult magazines showcasing nude men. The series has not had an easy run, with its transition from HBO Max to Starz proving to be a significant challenge. Additionally, the show faced promotional difficulties due to the industry-wide strike in 2023.

Johnson’s Praise for Minx

Despite these setbacks, Johnson did not hold back in his praise for the show’s depth and the dedication of the cast and crew. In a separate interview with PopCulture.co before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Johnson and Lovibond delved into their characters’ developments in Season 2. Johnson highlighted the ensemble’s exploration and growth, while Lovibond brought up her character’s arc related to dealing with success and remaining true to her initial motives behind launching the magazine.

George R.R. Martin’s Animated Ventures

On another entertainment front, George R.R. Martin, the brain behind the Game of Thrones series, has disclosed that The Sea Snake, a much-anticipated travel series, will now be presented in an animated format rather than live action. According to Martin, four animated show ideas are currently under consideration at HBO, with work on these concepts ongoing. Specifically, Nine Voyages, a series focusing on the Sea Snake, has shifted from live action to animation.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys recently revealed that no Game of Thrones spinoffs are close to receiving the green light, though work on various scripts and ideas continues. HBO had given a series order to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight in April 2023, and fans can expect new episodes of House of the Dragon to hit their screens in Summer 2024.