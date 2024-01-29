Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Ambulance' Heist Thriller Gains Traction on Netflix

Netflix's latest offering, a high-octane heist thriller titled 'Ambulance', directed by renowned filmmaker Michael Bay, is gaining momentum among streaming audiences. The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, was released in 2022, and it's garnering considerable buzz for its intense storyline and performances.

Plot and Characters

The narrative of 'Ambulance' revolves around a decorated veteran, Will Sharp, portrayed convincingly by Yahya Abdul-Mateen. Sharp finds himself in a precarious situation, desperate for money to cover his wife's escalating medical expenses. In his desperation, he turns to his adoptive brother Danny, a charismatic yet dangerous criminal played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Danny lures Sharp into a $32 million bank heist, promising it to be the largest in Los Angeles' history.

Twist in the Tale

The story takes a dramatic turn when their meticulously planned getaway goes awry. The duo is left with no choice but to hijack an ambulance, ironically with a critically injured police officer inside. As they try to elude the relentless police pursuit while keeping their hostages alive, a rift begins to form between the brothers, heightening the tension.

Critical Reception

'Ambulance' has received a mixed bag of reviews from critics and audiences alike. While the film holds a modest 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes' critics score, it enjoys a significantly higher audience score of 88 percent. Critics have pointed out the film's excessive duration as a factor undermining its suspense, while others have lauded it as a 'bonkers' yet enjoyable example of Bay's signature high-energy style. Despite the critiques, many viewers find the film entertaining, packed with action sequences and a dash of humor. The cast also includes notable names like Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt, and John Cena.