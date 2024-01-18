en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jah Wobble: Music Icon Embarks on Spring Tour

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Jah Wobble: Music Icon Embarks on Spring Tour

The world of music is bracing itself for a momentous event this spring as the highly influential musician and artist, Jah Wobble, embarks on a tour. This tour is set to include material from his illustrious work with Public Image Ltd and his various collaborations with globally recognized artists.

Jah Wobble: A Musical Powerhouse

Born John Wardle in 1958, Wobble’s journey into the world of music began with the formation of Public Image Ltd in 1978, a band he co-founded with Keith Levene and John Lydon. His unique style, a seamless blend of dub, funk, and world music, has earned him a place among the music industry’s top ranks. Far from being just a musician, Wobble has also been recognized for his skills as a published author, showcasing his views on music, politics, and spirituality with a particular emphasis on Eastern philosophy.

A Varied and Influential Career

After parting ways with Public Image Ltd in 1980, Wobble embarked on a solo career that further showcased his inventiveness and unparalleled talent. His collaborations with renowned artists like Brian Eno, Bjork, Sinead O’Connor, The Edge, and Geordie Walker of Killing Joke offer testament to his expansive musical prowess. Throughout his career, Wobble has maintained a passion for world music, especially African and Middle Eastern sounds, incorporating these influences into his work.

An Anticipated Performance

The upcoming performance of Jah Wobble and his band, The Invaders of the Heart, at the Chelmsford Social Club on Friday, April 12, is a highly anticipated event. Given his significant contributions to the arts and music industry, this two-hour-plus show promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Rock 'n' Roll Legend Paul Stanley on His Journey, Influences, and Success
As the scintillating sun of January 20, 2024, cast its glow on the world, it also illuminated the 72nd birthday of a rock ‘n’ roll legend, Paul Stanley. The Kiss frontman, in an intimate conversation, peeled back the layers of his life, painting a vibrant tableau of his journey from a struggling student to a
Rock 'n' Roll Legend Paul Stanley on His Journey, Influences, and Success
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
14 mins ago
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
InterContinental Auckland Opens Amid a Vibrant Season of Events Across New Zealand
17 mins ago
InterContinental Auckland Opens Amid a Vibrant Season of Events Across New Zealand
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
8 mins ago
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
8 mins ago
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
13 mins ago
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
Latest Headlines
World News
Swansea Bay Health Board Proposes New Dialysis Unit in Bridgend
42 seconds
Swansea Bay Health Board Proposes New Dialysis Unit in Bridgend
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
1 min
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
Football Legends Rekindle Rivalry in Hong Kong Charity Match
2 mins
Football Legends Rekindle Rivalry in Hong Kong Charity Match
Shift in Fitness Trends: Resistance Training Gains Over Treadmill Workouts
2 mins
Shift in Fitness Trends: Resistance Training Gains Over Treadmill Workouts
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
3 mins
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
Pete Dunne Reclaims Original Ring Name on WWE's SmackDown
3 mins
Pete Dunne Reclaims Original Ring Name on WWE's SmackDown
Kroger Supermarket Introduces Sports Betting Kiosks in Ohio
4 mins
Kroger Supermarket Introduces Sports Betting Kiosks in Ohio
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
7 mins
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
8 mins
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
5 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app