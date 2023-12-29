Jade Thirlwall and Dan Smith Forge New Songwriting Partnership Amid Little Mix Hiatus

Jade Thirlwall, the ex-Little Mix member, and Dan Smith, Bastille’s lead singer, have initiated a promising songwriting partnership. The collaboration, a result of a shared songwriting retreat earlier this year, has already yielded tracks offered to various musical acts. While the specifics of these songs and their prospective use remain under wraps, it is suggested they may feature on forthcoming projects, including Jade’s much-awaited solo debut and Bastille’s fifth studio album.

From Bandmates to Solo Artists

The news of this alliance surfaces amid Little Mix’s hiatus, with fans eagerly anticipating solo material from the members. Jade, 31, has hinted at fresh music on the horizon. Concurrently, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade’s former bandmate, has also suggested that Little Mix will eventually reconvene, though no specific timeline has been provided. As they navigate their individual paths, the members of Little Mix are capitalizing on the chance to flourish as solo artists.

Prolific Songwriters Collaborate

Both Thirlwall and Smith have previously enjoyed success in their respective music careers. Jade co-authored hits for Little Mix and other stars, including Britney Spears, Billy Porter, and K-pop group Twice. Smith, 37, has penned chart-topping tracks for Bastille, Craig David, Tears For Fears, James Arthur, and Rag N Bone Man. The partnership between these two established songwriters hints at a potent combination and potential chart-toppers.

A New Era of Music

This new songwriting union signifies a fresh era for both Thirlwall and Smith. As they write for their individual projects and other artists, they continue to shape the music industry landscape. Their respective fans await eagerly for the new music, which is expected to resonate their individualistic creativity and the combined powerhouse of their songwriting partnership.