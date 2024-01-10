en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jada Kingdom vs. Stefflon Don: A Feud Fueled by Diss Tracks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
Jada Kingdom vs. Stefflon Don: A Feud Fueled by Diss Tracks

In the throes of a fiery feud, Jamaican rapper Jada Kingdom and British artist Stefflon Don have resorted to expressing their conflict through the medium of music. This scorching altercation has given birth to a series of diss tracks that have grabbed the attention of fans worldwide, subsequently leading to chart-topping performances on YouTube.

Stirring the Hornet’s Nest

The fire was kindled by Stefflon Don’s track ‘Dat A Dat‘, the lyrics of which were interpreted as a direct attack on Jada Kingdom. The genesis of the feud goes back to the claim by Stefflon Don that Jada was romantically involved with her ex-beau, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. This claim set the stage for the ensuing drama, manifesting in a volley of diss tracks and social media exchanges.

Jada’s Retort: ‘London Bed’

Not one to shy away from a battle, Jada Kingdom hit back with her own track ‘London Bed‘. The song, coupled with obituary-themed artwork, delivered a clear message – a symbolic end to Stefflon Don’s career. The track quickly shot up the charts, further fuelling the feud that has since kept fans on the edge of their seats.

A Call for Peace Amidst the Storm

Amidst the swirling controversy, dancehall icon Sean Paul stepped into the fray, calling for peace between the two feuding artists. However, his well-intentioned intervention, conveyed through an Instagram post, was met with backlash. Critics accused him of sexism and questioned his approach to conflict resolution, adding another layer to an already complex situation.

More Turbulence on the Horizon

This feud, however, is not the only storm Jada Kingdom is currently navigating. There are whispers of another brewing conflict involving her and fellow artist Asian Doll, suggesting that the Jamaican rapper’s path is riddled with turbulence. As the saga unfolds, the world watches with keen interest to see what comes next in this explosive drama.

Arts & Entertainment Jamaica Music
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

