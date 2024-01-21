Jacob Elordi's Debut on 'Saturday Night Live': A Comedic Take on Stardom

Australian actor Jacob Elordi stepped into a new light during his hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) on January 20, a stage that showcased his comedic chops in a series of well-crafted sketches. Among the night's highlights were Elordi's humorous portrayal of himself as a fictional character, Trevis Von Shaw, and his satirical take on the acting industry's demanding realities.

Elordi's Satirical Swing at Stardom

Elordi's sketch as Trevis Von Shaw saw him engaging with aspiring actors, recounting a fictitious tale of his own ascent to fame. He claimed that pop star Selena Gomez had approached him at an airport, casting him on the spot as her boyfriend in a music video. The actor's portrayal of his own rise to fame, void of any struggle or rejection, left the acting hopefuls both amused and dumbfounded.

'Mean Girls' Moment with McAdams

Adding to the comedy, Rachel McAdams, best known for her role in 'Mean Girls', made a surprise appearance. She humorously introduced Renee Rapp, who performed her original song 'Not My Fault' from the upcoming 'Mean Girls' movie musical. In a twist of comedic irony, McAdams was mistaken for Natalie Portman, leading her to seek advice from Elordi on dealing with celebrity resemblances. Elordi's response was as humorous as it was unexpected: the actor suggested those mistaken for celebrities should abandon their film careers.

Elordi Pokes Fun at His Roles

Elordi didn't shy away from self-deprecating humor, poking fun at his own roles in 'Saltburn' and 'The Kissing Booth.' He described the latter as 'ridiculous,' much to the amusement of the audience. The show also included a hilarious parody of reality dating shows, featuring Elordi as a surprise contestant who disrupts the final ceremony, delivering a standout performance that had the audience in stitches.