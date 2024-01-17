Jacob Elordi's Comic Struggle with Stage Fright in SNL Teaser

Jacob Elordi, celebrated Australian actor, known for his captivating performances in movies like 'Priscilla' and 'Saltburn', is about to make his debut as a host on the iconic 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL). In a teaser released ahead of his appearance, Elordi humorously portrays a battle with stage fright, creating a comedic spectacle that has viewers eagerly anticipating his SNL stint.

Advertisment

Elordi's Comedic Turn in SNL Teaser

The teaser offers a hilarious glimpse into Elordi's supposed backstage anxiety before his SNL entrance. The actor is seen apprehensively eyeing a short flight of stairs leading to the main stage. The situation escalates into humor as he attempts to negotiate the steps in a series of awkward maneuvers, from sliding down on his bottom to crawling on his tummy.

SNL regulars Punkie Johnson and Marcello Hernndez chip in their support, coaching Elordi on how to descend the stairs. Contrasting clips of other celebrities like Kim Kardashian effortlessly making their entrance add to the comedic effect of Elordi's exaggerated struggle.

Advertisment

A Humorous Fall Sets the Tone

Despite the guidance, Elordi's nervousness gets the better of him as he finally trips and takes a fall. Playing it off with a dose of humor, the actor's hilarious struggle sets the tone for what promises to be an entertaining episode of SNL.

This episode, marking the first SNL show of 2024, also features Renee Rapp, known for her role in the new Mean Girls musical movie, as the musical guest.

From Euphoria to SNL

Elordi's rise to fame began with his portrayal of Nate Jacobs in the hit series 'Euphoria', and his role in the widely loved 'The Kissing Booth' trilogy. With the SNL hosting gig, the actor is set to add another feather in his cap, showcasing a side of him rarely seen before. As the entertainment world eagerly awaits Elordi's SNL appearance, his upcoming projects and recent nomination for the Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Film Awards continue to make headlines.