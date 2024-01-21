Jacob Elordi's Comedy Debut on SNL: A Night of Parodies and Surprise Appearances

In a recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), audience members were treated to a captivating display of comedy, courtesy of actor Jacob Elordi. The actor, renowned for his roles in 'The Kissing Booth' and 'Euphoria,' played a comical parody of himself named Trevis Von Shaw, interacting with aspiring actors in a humorous sketch.

Jacob Elordi's SNL Debut and Parody

Elordi humorously recounted a make-believe scenario where Selena Gomez approached him at an airport to play her boyfriend in a music video, immediately after he landed in Los Angeles. In a light-hearted twist on the traditional actors' struggle, Elordi feigned ignorance about the concept of rejection and acted surprised to learn that auditions were a commonplace part of the casting process. He also lent his comedic talents to a sketch that parodied reality dating shows, eliciting laughs from the audience with his portrayal of a last-minute contestant named Jackson in a spoof of 'The Bachelor,' dubbed 'Crown Your Short King.'

Rachel McAdams' Surprise Appearance

Rachel McAdams added her comedic flair to the episode with a surprise appearance. She discussed the confusion she faces due to being frequently mistaken for the 'Spotlight' star. In a playful conversation with Elordi, McAdams jokingly sought advice on what to do when one looks like a famous person. The 'Euphoria' actor's response? A deadpan 'Give up and stop pursuing a film career.'

Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's Performance

Adding to the star-studded episode, McAdams introduced Renee Rapp, who is set to play Regina George in the new 'Mean Girls' movie musical. Rapp was joined by Megan Thee Stallion for a vibrant performance that added a dash of musical allure to the comedy-filled night.

Elordi's performance on SNL not only showcased his comedic abilities but also offered a refreshing take on his public image. His sketches, including one that poked fun at the grave sex scene in his film 'Saltburn' and the 'The Kissing Booth' movies, which he critiqued as 'ridiculous,' were well-received, making his SNL debut a memorable one.