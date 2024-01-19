Jacob Elordi Talks Euphoria, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Saturday Night Live

In a recent late-night TV appearance, 26-year-old actor Jacob Elordi discussed his upcoming role as a host on Saturday Night Live and his experiences portraying a high school student on the hit HBO series 'Euphoria'. The actor humorously commented on the challenges of appearing youthful for his role, jesting about needing to be 'Benjamin Buttoned'.

Advertisment

DiCaprio's Unexpected Euphoria Fandom

During the interview, Elordi shared an intriguing anecdote about a surprise encounter with Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio. A fan of 'Euphoria', DiCaprio approached Elordi in a club to discuss a particular camera shot from the show's first season. The conversation centered around film techniques, a testament to the high-quality production and storytelling of the drama series. This episode highlights the far-reaching and unexpected fan base of 'Euphoria', with even seasoned actors like DiCaprio expressing their admiration.

Anticipation Builds for Euphoria's Third Season

Advertisment

Elordi also discussed the upcoming third season of 'Euphoria'. Although the actor revealed he did not have specific details regarding the filming schedule, the news about the show's creator, Sam Levinson, writing the new season has already sparked anticipation among fans. The actor's portrayal of Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria' has garnered significant attention and praise, contributing to the show's success and fan following.

A Quirky Question and the Allure of Celebrity

Adding a touch of humor to the discussion, Elordi mentioned an unusual question he had received concerning a candle rumored to mimic the scent of his bathwater. This quirky anecdote underscores the sometimes bizarre fascination surrounding celebrities and the lengths fans might go to feel a connection with their idols.

Elordi's appearance on the late-night show provided a glimpse into his experiences as a young actor in the spotlight, his interactions with established stars, and the ongoing journey with his character in 'Euphoria'. As he prepares to host Saturday Night Live, audiences eagerly await his performance and the upcoming season of 'Euphoria'.