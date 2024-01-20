Jacob Elordi: Rising Star Reflects on Journey Ahead of SNL Hosting Gig

In the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, a star is swiftly ascending the ranks. Jacob Elordi, once an extra in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', has recently captured global attention through his compelling performances in 'Saltburn' and the Priscilla Presley biopic 'Priscilla'. As he prepares to host 'Saturday Night Live' alongside musical guest Rene Rapp, Elordi opens up about his journey and personal interests in an exclusive interview with GQ.

Eclectic Musical Taste

Elordi's love for music runs deep, as reflected in his eclectic taste that spans various genres and eras. He expresses admiration for legendary artists like David Bowie and Bon Iver, record producer Fred Again, and rock band The National. The Ziggy Stardust album by Bowie and the song 'Five Years', Bon Iver's 'Perth', and Fred Again's emotionally profound work resonate with him. The simplicity of expression in The National's album 'Laugh Track' also strikes a chord with the actor.

Affection for Animals, Poetry, and Homeland

Beyond his passion for music, Elordi reveals a softer side. He has a deep-seated affection for animals and poetry, which adds another layer to his multifaceted personality. His homeland, Australia, holds a special place in his heart, further shaping his identity.

Embracing the SNL Stage

As Elordi prepares to host 'Saturday Night Live' on January 20th, anticipation builds among his fans. This platform offers him an opportunity to display his versatility beyond his on-screen characters, further solidifying his status in Hollywood. From a minor extra to a leading man, Elordi's journey is a testament to his talent and determination.

Elordi's rise in Hollywood, marked by his stellar performances and unique personal interests, sets him apart in an industry often characterized by fleeting fame. As he continues his trajectory, his authenticity resonates with audiences worldwide, making him a force to be reckoned with in the realm of entertainment.