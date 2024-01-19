Jacob Elordi Reveals 'Euphoria' Updates and Leonardo DiCaprio Encounter

Actor Jacob Elordi, in his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, brought to light a series of intriguing topics, including a memorable encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio and the much-anticipated third season of HBO's hit show, Euphoria.
DiCaprio: 'The G.O.A.T. of Acting'
Elordi recounted a remarkable incident where DiCaprio, whom he referred to as 'the G.O.A.T. of acting,' approached him in a club to discuss a specific camera shot from the first season of 'Euphoria.' This admiration from a veteran actor showcases the impact and the quality of work in the series.
'Euphoria' Filming Delayed
On the topic of 'Euphoria's' filming schedule, Elordi responded humorously to Fallon's inquiry about the start of the next season. The actor joked that if the filming doesn't commence soon, they might have to resort to CGI to make him appear younger, as his character is still in high school. This lighthearted comment hints at the challenges faced due to delays in the production schedule.
Uncertainty Surrounds 'Euphoria' Season 3
HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys previously indicated that the third season of 'Euphoria' would not be aired until 2025 due to delays caused by writers and actors strikes. This hiatus of more than three years suggests a potential time jump in the storyline. Compounding the uncertainty, the passing of Angus Cloud, who played the character Fez, in January 2023, leaves questions on how creator Sam Levinson plans to address his storyline.
A Viral Bathtub Scene
Elordi also discussed a viral bathtub scene from his project 'Saltburn,' which has led to the production of bathwater candles. His humorous reaction to the peculiar merchandise and comments on its scent made for an entertaining segment on the show.