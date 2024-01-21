Jacob Elordi Hosts First SNL Episode of the Year: A Review

Jacob Elordi, the Australian heartthrob known for his towering stature, kicked off the first episode of Saturday Night Live's (SNL) 49th season for the New Year. With Renee Rapp as the musical guest, the episode aimed for comedic value, focusing on Elordi's looks and charm. However, the episode left audience members with mixed reactions, with some citing a lack of standout jokes and an overreliance on Elordi's physical appeal.

From Trump's Defamation Trial to 'The Bachelorette'

The episode opened with a sketch satirizing Donald Trump's defamation trial, where James Austin Johnson played the former president. Elordi's monologue followed, making light references to his roles and audience demographics. The show also included a parody of 'The Bachelorette,' featuring Elordi as an over-six-foot suitor among shorter contestants. The 'Entertainment Tonight' sketch saw Renee Rapp, Bowen Yang, and Elordi as lip readers interpreting celebrity whispers at award shows.

Alaska Airlines Incident and Women Supporting Women Gathering

A satirical commercial for Alaska Airlines stood out, mocking a recent in-flight incident. The sketch was a departure from the others, as it didn't focus on Elordi's looks. Another segment at a Women Supporting Women gathering turned into an ogle session when Elordi's character arrived, revealing his struggle with promiscuity.

Guest Appearance by Rachel McAdams and Performance by Renee Rapp

Rachel McAdams made a guest appearance, passing the torch to Renee Rapp, who played Regina George in the 2024 'Mean Girls' movie musical. Rapp, who recently released her album 'Snow Angel', performed alongside Megan Thee Stallion, adding a notable musical touch to the episode.

Despite the high anticipation and popular guests, the episode was met with criticism for its overemphasis on Elordi's physical appearance and lackluster sketches. Nonetheless, it had its highlights, including the 'Bowling Pins' sketch and a guest appearance by Megan Thee Stallion. As SNL resumes its 49th season, audiences worldwide will be looking forward to episodes that deliver comedy and entertainment beyond the physical appearance of the hosts.