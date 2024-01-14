en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jacob Elordi: From a Los Angeles Restaurant to Playing Elvis Presley

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Jacob Elordi, the Australian actor who has been making waves in Hollywood, has recently been cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s film ‘Priscilla.’ The casting decision, which followed an audition at a Los Angeles restaurant, has been a significant milestone in Elordi’s career, adding to his rising fame. Elordi’s unique charisma and towering stature – he stands at 6ft 5in – has drawn comparisons to acting icons like Montgomery Clift and Paul Newman.

Overcoming Hurdles and Embracing Success

Despite his height initially posing a potential barrier to his acting career, Elordi has demonstrated his adaptability and talent. This versatility has led to his nomination for the esteemed EE Rising Star prize at the Baftas. He has also received critical praise for his performances in ‘Priscilla’ and Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn.’

From ‘The Kissing Booth’ to Stardom

Elordi’s journey to stardom was kick-started with his role as Noah in the Netflix trilogy ‘The Kissing Booth.’ Despite the mixed reviews it received, the series gained commercial success and amassed a loyal fan base. His personal life, including his rumored relationship with Zendaya and his confirmed relationship with his ‘The Kissing Booth’ co-star Joey King, has also garnered media attention.

A Journey Rooted in Hard Work and Devotion

Born in 1997 in Brisbane, Australia, to a Basque father and Australian mother, Jacob Elordi credits his family for instilling in him a strong work ethic and unwavering devotion. His early career included minor roles like an extra in ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’ However, it was his lead role in ‘The Kissing Booth’ that drew the spotlight towards him. With his recent accomplishments, Elordi is quickly asserting himself as one of Hollywood’s promising talents.

Arts & Entertainment Australia Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

