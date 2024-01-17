Jacob Elordi Faces Hilarious Staircase Challenge Ahead of SNL Hosting Debut

The spotlight is set to shine on Jacob Elordi, renowned for his role in 'Saltburn,' as he prepares for his maiden stint as a host on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Ahead of this anticipated debut, a rib-tickling promo clip has been released where Elordi, a towering figure at 6 foot 5 inches, engages in a comedic battle with a deceptively challenging set of stairs on the SNL stage.

Advertisment

Elordi's Comedic Stairs Saga

In the amusing video, Elordi attempts a variety of strategies to conquer the stairs, resorting even to crawling and sliding down them. However, his efforts are in vain as a stumble leads to a trip and a fall. The sight of the fall prompts immediate exit from the scene by cast members Punkie Johnson and Marcello Hernandez, leaving Elordi in his humorous predicament. Despite the tumble, Elordi reassures viewers that he is unscathed, adding a note of resilient humor to the situation.

Rising Anticipation for Elordi's SNL Debut

Advertisment

As the countdown begins for Elordi's hosting debut, the excitement among fans and viewers intensifies. Adding to the buzz is the announcement of Renée Rapp, the star of the new Mean Girls musical movie, who will grace the show as the musical guest. The promo clip serves as a humorous harbinger of the challenges that Elordi might encounter during the live show, including mastering the stage's stairs.

The Journey of Jacob Elordi

Elordi's impending SNL hosting debut is the latest milestone in his flourishing acting career. Along with his notable role in 'Saltburn,' Elordi's acting prowess has been showcased in various projects, earning him accolades and a growing fanbase. His co-star, Carey Mulligan, has voiced her belief in Elordi's ability to excel on SNL, further raising expectations for his performance. As Elordi steps into the SNL limelight, viewers eagerly await his live show debut and the unfolding of his hilarious staircase saga.