Jacob Elordi Embraces Heartthrob Image in SNL Skits, Rachel McAdams Makes Surprise Appearance

Jacob Elordi, the Australian actor and heartthrob best known for his roles in 'The Kissing Booth' and 'Euphoria,' recently hosted 'Saturday Night Live,' where he humorously embraced his heartthrob status. Elordi's stint on SNL was a medley of sketches that brought out the actor's innate comedic timing and ability to self-deprecate.

Trevis Von Shaw: A Fictionalized Jacob Elordi

In one standout sketch, Elordi transformed into Trevis Von Shaw, a fictionalized version of himself. The sketch revolved around Trevis discussing his effortless rise to fame, a path so smooth that he was unfamiliar with concepts like rejection or auditions. It was a light-hearted take on Elordi's real-life trajectory, which saw him catapulted to international fame almost overnight.

Rachel McAdams' Surprise Appearance

Further elevating the show's star quotient was a surprise appearance by Rachel McAdams. The 'Notebook' actress played a character who was constantly misidentified as the 'Spotlight' star. She sought advice from Trevis, asking how to navigate the film industry when you bear a striking resemblance to a celebrity. In true satirical fashion, Elordi's Trevis advised her to abandon her film career aspirations.

Mean Girls Musical Movie and Reality Dating Show Parody

McAdams also introduced Renee Rapp, who is taking on the role of Regina George in the new 'Mean Girls' musical movie. Rapp performed her original song 'Not My Fault' with Megan Thee Stallion, a moment that was met with widespread applause. Another sketch that garnered laughs was a parody of reality dating shows, specifically those with short contestants. Elordi's entrance as a tall suitor caused Chloe Fineman's character to instantly choose him over the others, poking fun at the actor's towering height.

The Saltburn Controversy and The Kissing Booth Criticism

Elordi also displayed a censored TikTok clip of a controversial scene from his film 'Saltburn.' He shrugged off criticism from Sarah Sherman, an SNL cast member, who found his other film, 'The Kissing Booth,' utterly distasteful. This sketch was an amusing nod to the criticism Elordi has faced in his career, showing his ability to take it all in stride.