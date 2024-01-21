Jacob Elordi Challenges Heartthrob Image on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jacob Elordi, acclaimed for his roles in 'Euphoria' and the forthcoming film 'Saltburn', recently took center stage as the host of 'Saturday Night Live'. The young actor used the platform to humorously address his image as a heartthrob through a series of well-crafted sketches.

Taking a Jibe at Hollywood Rejection

In a standout sketch, Elordi portrayed a version of himself, a character named Trevis Von Shaw. He was asked about his tryst with rejection in the glitzy world of Hollywood. Elordi's character, in a display of naivety, confessed that he was unfamiliar with the concept. He went on to joke about his meteoric rise to fame without experiencing the typical rigmarole of auditions, attributing his success to Selena Gomez who discovered him immediately upon his arrival in Los Angeles.

Rachel McAdams' Frustration and Elordi's Blunt Suggestion

Another memorable sketch involved Rachel McAdams, who expressed her exasperation about constantly being mistaken for another actress. She solicited advice from Elordi's character, who, in his characteristic bluntness, suggested she quit her acting career.

Surprise Musical Performance and Reality Show Parody

The episode was not short of surprises. It included a musical performance by Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion, adding an extra layer of entertainment. A parody of reality dating shows was also part of the line-up, where Elordi's cameo led contestant Chloe Fineman to pick him over three other contestants.

Elordi's Take on TikTok Clip and 'The Kissing Booth'

Further, Elordi responded humorously to a TikTok clip showcasing a notorious scene from 'Saltburn'. He also addressed the 'absolutely gross' perception of his film 'The Kissing Booth', thereby portraying a side of himself that fans seldom see.

In conclusion, Jacob Elordi's stint as the host of 'Saturday Night Live' was a blend of humor, self-deprecation, and insightful commentary, providing a fresh perspective on his heartthrob image.