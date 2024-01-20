Jacob Elordi and Rene Rapp to Debut on SNL's First Episode of 2024

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, acclaimed for his stirring performances in 'Euphoria,' 'Saltburn,' and 'Priscilla,' is preparing to take center stage as a host on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) as the year 2024 commences. The 26-year-old heartthrob has endeared himself to audiences through his portrayal of Felix Catton in 'Saltburn,' a performance so spellbinding it earned him two Bafta nominations. As if that wasn't enough, Elordi also stepped into the shoes of Elvis Presley in Sophia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' which explores the life of Presley's wife, played by Cailee Spaeny.

The Spotlight on SNL

Jacob Elordi is set to make his SNL hosting debut on January 20 at 11:30 pm ET, an event that is already causing a stir among fans and critics. Sharing the spotlight with Elordi is Rene Rapp, a 24-year-old American singer, songwriter, and actor, who will be the musical guest. The episode is eagerly anticipated as both Elordi and Rapp represent the rising stars of the entertainment industry.

Rene Rapp, making her SNL debut along with Elordi, released her first album 'Snow Angel' in November 2023. Her music has been praised for its unique blend of soulful lyrics and catchy melodies. Apart from her music career, Rapp is also known for her role as Regina George in the movie musical adaptation of 'Mean Girls.'

Elordi's Anticipation and Nervousness

Despite his extensive experience in filmed scenes, Elordi conceded his nerves about the upcoming live performance on SNL during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. He acknowledged the shift from his usual work to live hosting, reminding him of his early acting days on stage. However, he admitted to not being the 'funny guy,' adding a dose of intrigue and expectation to his SNL debut.