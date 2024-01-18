Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Reportedly End Their Relationship

Actor Jacob Elordi and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly ended their relationship, as per Us Weekly. The 26-year-old Elordi, acclaimed for his role in 'The Kissing Booth' and the 24-year-old Giannulli, daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have decided to part ways. The reasons behind their split or the exact timing remain undisclosed.

A Brief Overview of Their Relationship

The couple was first linked in December 2021, following Elordi's split from model Kaia Gerber and Giannulli's breakup from Jackson Guthy. They were seen together in Los Angeles in September 2022, fueling reconciliation rumors. Their relationship was described as casual and non-committal. Following a reported breakup in August 2022, they were rumored to have rekindled their romance in May 2023.

Speculations and Confirmation of Their Split

In October 2023, they were last seen together, and speculations about their second breakup arose after Giannulli stopped following Elordi on Instagram. An insider confirmed the split to Us Weekly. Despite the publicity surrounding their relationship, Elordi and Giannulli have remained relatively silent on the matter, with Elordi notably avoiding questions about his dating life in a November 2023 interview with GQ.

Their Individual Backgrounds

Jacob Elordi gained fame through his role in the Netflix film 'The Kissing Booth' and has previously dated Joey King and Zendaya. Olivia Jade Giannulli, on the other hand, is the daughter of 'Full House' actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. She has been in the public eye due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal.