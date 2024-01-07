en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan Reflect on Boundary-Pushing Scenes in ‘Saltburn’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan Reflect on Boundary-Pushing Scenes in 'Saltburn'

In an unprecedented move in the world of mainstream film, actor Jacob Elordi reveals his thoughts on the controversial bathtub scene in the latest Amazon Prime Video release, ‘Saltburn’. The scene in question showcases a bold narrative element where Elordi’s character, Felix, is observed by Barry Keoghan’s character, Ollie, while performing a solo sexual act in a bathtub. Subsequently, Ollie begins to ingest the water containing Felix’s bodily fluids, pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling.

Embracing Controversy

Elordi, known for his roles in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Kissing Booth’, praises director Emerald Fennell for her courage in challenging audience comfort zones. He expresses his excitement about the inclusion of such a daring moment in a film released on a major streaming platform. This scene, according to him, serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of cinema where filmmakers are increasingly willing to explore unconventional narratives.

The Dance of Vulnerability

In another standout scene, Keoghan’s character Ollie celebrates inheriting the Saltburn estate by dancing naked to ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Initially apprehensive, Keoghan quickly embraced the vulnerability demanded by the scene. He reflects on the liberating experience of contributing to the narrative through his performance, pushing his boundaries as an actor and adding depth to his character.

A Safe Space for Artistic Expression

Both Elordi and Keoghan commend the environment of ‘Saltburn’, which they say fostered the necessary comfort and freedom for such daring expressions. Their performances, stripped bare both literally and metaphorically, reflect the film’s commitment to pushing the envelope in storytelling. With scenes like these, ‘Saltburn’ is set to leave a lasting impact on its audience and the landscape of mainstream film.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

