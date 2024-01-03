en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to ‘Saltburn’s’ Controversial Bathtub Scene

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to 'Saltburn's' Controversial Bathtub Scene

Actor Jacob Elordi, known for his role as Felix in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’, has come forward to discuss the audience’s passionate responses to the film’s much-debated bathtub scene. Elordi recalls a screening in Australia where viewers reacted with a mix of gasps and yells, a testament to the film’s ability to provoke strong reactions.

Controversy and Conversation Surrounding ‘Saltburn’

Since its release in November 2023, ‘Saltburn’ has generated significant buzz, securing a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 79%. However, the film has also drawn criticism for its reliance on shock value and perceived lack of depth in its storytelling. The controversy has largely revolved around a scene where a character, portrayed by Barry Keoghan, drinks bathwater mixed with semen. This scene, while shocking, has sparked conversations about the film’s themes of class and wealth perversion.

Elordi Praises Fennell’s Boundary-Pushing Vision

Despite the mixed reactions, Elordi commends Fennell for her audacious approach. He lauds the director for pushing boundaries and stirring audiences, igniting debates about the film’s controversial themes. Elordi’s fellow cast members, including Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan, also contribute to the film’s potent blend of comedy and thriller elements.

Audience Engagement: Beyond The Screen

Interestingly, ‘Saltburn’s’ impact extends beyond the screen. A scented candle, inspired by the infamous bathtub scene and dubbed ‘Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water’, has been listed on Amazon and Etsy. Available in three scents, the candle has heightened the film’s popularity among fans. Yet, some viewers have expressed annoyance at the trend, arguing it detracts from the film’s critique of the super-wealthy.

Regardless of the polarized opinions, ‘Saltburn’ continues to engage audiences and provoke thought. With its boundary-pushing narrative and controversial themes, the film has certainly left a lasting mark on the cinematic landscape of 2023.

