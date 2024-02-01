Jacksonville's 13th Floor Haunted House Presents 'Love Bites' for Valentine's Day

As the season of love approaches, Jacksonville's 13th Floor Haunted House unveils its unique twist on Valentine's Day celebration, inviting thrill-seekers to its exclusive event, 'Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House'. This two-day event, scheduled for February 16 and 17, promises a chilling blend of romance and horror, inspired by the punk rock and flamboyant hairstyles era of the 1980s.

A Nostalgic Journey into the Realm of Horror

Attendees to 'Love Bites' will be transported back in time to the vibrant decade of the 80s. The event's theme revolves around nocturnal creatures, vampires on a quest for blood, adding a layer of horror to the traditionally romantic holiday. The haunted house, renowned for its creative themes and immersive experiences, is set to take its audience on a spine-tingling journey that transcends the ordinary.

Navigating the Labyrinth of Fear

More than just a walk-through haunted house, 'Love Bites' offers an interactive maze. Visitors are challenged to find their way while evading the blood-thirsty vampires lurking in the shadows. With the perfect blend of horror and entertainment, the maze is designed to thrill and chill in equal measure, providing a unique spin on Valentine's Day festivities.

More Than Just Scares

Beyond the frights, 'Love Bites' ensures a comprehensive experience. From themed photo opportunities that capture the essence of the event to special merchandise that serves as a keepsake, attendees are in for a treat. To satiate the hunger worked up from the scares, a local food truck will serve culinary delights, adding a taste of Jacksonville to the mix. The event aims to cater to a broad audience, although it is recommended for those over the age of 12 due to the intensity of the experience.

Tickets for 'Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House' are now on sale, with prices starting at $24.99, offering a memorable experience for those seeking an alternative way to celebrate Valentine's Day.