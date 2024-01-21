Jackie Shroff's 'Bhidu' Text to Ananya Panday: A Tale of Cross-Generational Camaraderie

In a recent interaction during a Netflix podcast promotion, actress Ananya Panday revealed an intriguing anecdote about a casual text she received from veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The message, which read simply 'Bhidu', sparked curiosity and interest in the nature of the connection between the seasoned actor and the young Bollywood starlet. Ananya, daughter of Jackie's old friend, addressed the puzzlement and confirmed that the message was a friendly gesture of support from Shroff.

Jackie Shroff's Connection with the Younger Generation

In an engaging conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jackie Shroff expounded on his rapport with the younger generation. Unlike their fathers, he disclosed, he finds common ground with the young crowd through music, dance, and parties. Jackie feels accepted by the youth, as he shares a similar spirit, exclaiming that his 'childhood hasn't gone'.

Professional Endeavours of Jackie Shroff and Ananya Panday

On the work front, Jackie Shroff recently featured in the film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023. Sharing the screen with Neena Gupta and Monika Panwar, Jackie continues to make a significant impact on the Indian cinema. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is juggling multiple projects. The young actress's upcoming works include 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'. She is also gearing up for her OTT debut with 'Call Me Bae'.

A Timeless Bond of Friendship

The 'Bhidu' message sent via Instagram DM from Jackie Shroff to Ananya Panday is more than a show of support. It is a testament to the timeless bond of friendship that transcends generations. In Shroff's own words, he views Ananya and other young actors as friends, and he extends his support to the new talented actors. The veteran actor's affinity for the younger generation and their acceptance of him paints a heartwarming picture of cross-generational camaraderie in Bollywood.