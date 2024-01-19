Jack Houghton Criticises Screen NSW's Funding Decision for Clementine Ford's TV Project

Jack Houghton, Sky News Digital Editor, has voiced stern criticism against Screen NSW's decision to allocate taxpayer funds amounting to $31,387, to a television project co-created by Clementine Ford. Houghton is not shy about his view of Ford, whom he openly labels as a 'serial misandrist'.

Funding a Controversial Project

The taxpayer funding is earmarked for a new television show, an intriguing project that portrays a high-profile media presenter transforming into a murderer in response to sexist microaggressions. Houghton, however, has raised an eyebrow at the proposed show's premise, suggesting that it seems to bear a striking resemblance to an autobiographical account, rather than a purely fictional narrative.

Accountability in Arts Funding

In his critique, Houghton highlights the need for transparency and accountability in how arts groups utilize taxpayer money. He presses the point that with public funds comes a responsibility to the public. Thus, it's not inappropriate to question the allocation of such funds, especially when it involves controversial figures like Ford.

Inappropriate Beneficiary?

Houghton's argument extends to the appropriateness of Ford, given her contentious reputation, benefiting financially from a taxpayer-funded project. His concerns underscore the broader debate about the role of public funding in the arts sector, particularly in terms of who gets to benefit and the nature of the projects funded. In essence, Houghton's critique is a call for vigilance and responsibility in the use of public resources.