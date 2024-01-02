en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jack Harlow Invites Fans to his ‘No Place Like Home Tour’ via Virtual Reality Concert

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Jack Harlow Invites Fans to his ‘No Place Like Home Tour’ via Virtual Reality Concert

Grammy-nominated artist and actor, Jack Harlow, is venturing into a new frontier of entertainment, offering an exclusive virtual reality (VR) concert experience to his fans. This immersive event combines thrilling concert footage with a behind-the-scenes look at his ‘No Place Like Home Tour,’ across his home state, Kentucky.

Reconnecting with the Roots

Harlow, whose chart-topping hits have resonated with a global audience, embarked on this tour with the intention of reconnecting with his roots. Accompanied by his childhood friends, he performed in six different towns across Kentucky, culminating in a grand finale at the Rupp Arena in Lexington. The VR concert, titled ‘Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert,’ encapsulates the essence of this journey, allowing fans to relive the tour in an innovative and immersive way.

An Immersive Concert Experience

The VR event, produced by Range Media Productions, Jack Harlow, and Media.Monks in collaboration with Meta, will feature popular hits from the tour such as ‘Lovin On Me,’ ‘Denver,’ and ‘First Class.’ This partnership with Meta underscores Harlow’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of innovative marketing strategies, providing a unique experience for fans who are unable to attend live shows.

Accessing the Virtual Reality Concert

Starting from January 4th to January 25th, the VR concert will be available to those with VR headsets in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley, a virtual reality platform that hosts a variety of entertainment experiences. Along with Harlow’s concert, Horizon Worlds will also feature weekly performances from other popular artists, creating a social atmosphere akin to a real-world music festival. Users are encouraged to RSVP at the Oculus website to secure their spot for this exclusive experience.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

