Arts & Entertainment

Jack Black to Star in Long-Awaited Live-Action Minecraft Movie

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Jack Black to Star in Long-Awaited Live-Action Minecraft Movie

The much-awaited live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the world’s highest-grossing media franchise, has made a significant stride forward with the casting of actor Jack Black as Steve, the protagonist. The project, under Warner Bros.’ wing since 2014, has seen a carousel of directors and writers, with the director’s chair currently occupied by Jared Hess.

Historical Carousel of Directors and Stars

The Minecraft movie project has had an eventful history since its inception, with directors such as Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney, and Peter Sollett associated with the film at various stages. Aquaman’s Jason Momoa was also previously slated to star in the movie, which is now on track for a 2025 release.

Star-studded Cast and Filming Location

The film features a talented cast, including Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen, with rumors suggesting that filming will commence in the scenic locales of New Zealand. However, there is still a veil of secrecy around the writing credits and the movie’s definitive plot.

Speculations on the Plot and Box Office Expectations

Given the game’s narrative, it’s speculated that the film might follow a villager’s quest to defeat the Ender Dragon, blending action and humor in a package appealing to Minecraft’s vast fan base. With the game selling a record 238 million copies, the movie’s box office potential is astronomical. The addition of Jack Black, known for his recent roles in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, further amplifies the film’s commercial prospects.

Arts & Entertainment New Zealand United States
