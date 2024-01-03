en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Jack Black Reportedly Cast as Steve in Upcoming Minecraft Movie

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Jack Black Reportedly Cast as Steve in Upcoming Minecraft Movie

Renowned actor Jack Black is slated to portray the protagonist, Steve, in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the legendary video game, Minecraft. The movie, under the banner of Warner Bros., has been navigating a prolonged development saga since 2014 and is finally set to hit the screens in April 2025.

A Journey of Many Directors and Writers

The Minecraft movie has seen a carousel of directors and writers since Warner optioned the title. From Shawn Levy to Rob McElhenney, and Peter Sollett, the project has seen multiple creative shifts. In 2022, Jared Hess, known for his work on Napoleon Dynamite, was announced as the director. The project’s cast also includes Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen, adding weight to the movie’s potential.

Filming Rumored to Start in New Zealand

Though the details of the plot remain tightly sealed, rumors suggest that the story may involve a villager’s quest to the Nether and a confrontation with the ominous Ender Dragon. While the narrative secrecy adds to the intrigue, what’s confirmed is the commencement of filming in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, adding another layer of anticipation for the fans.

Expectations Soar with Jack Black’s Involvement

With Minecraft‘s massive global popularity and high sales, expectations for the film have naturally skyrocketed. Jack Black’s involvement has only amplified the anticipation, given his recent portrayal of Bowser in the Super Mario Bros Movie. The actor’s experience and talent in video game adaptations could be the magic touch the Minecraft movie needs to transform from a celebrated game into a successful film adaptation.

0
Arts & Entertainment New Zealand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
29 seconds ago
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
Renowned guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, has announced her engagement to long-time partner, Christopher Painter. The news was shared via Instagram, with pictures showing Lloyd displaying an engagement ring, standing on a picturesque beach in Jamaica. However, the couple has refrained from disclosing a wedding date. A Scandal, Rumors, and Denial The announcement of the engagement follows
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
Gavin Creel's 'Walk on Through' to Debut at MCC Theater
3 mins ago
Gavin Creel's 'Walk on Through' to Debut at MCC Theater
Luke Bryan's New Year's Eve Performance: A Heartwarming Surprise on Stage
3 mins ago
Luke Bryan's New Year's Eve Performance: A Heartwarming Surprise on Stage
San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events
43 seconds ago
San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
2 mins ago
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
3 mins ago
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
Latest Headlines
World News
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
19 seconds
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
31 seconds
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
38 seconds
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
45 seconds
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
1 min
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
1 min
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
2 mins
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
Ravens Rest Lamar Jackson for Regular-Season Finale: A Strategic Playoff Move
3 mins
Ravens Rest Lamar Jackson for Regular-Season Finale: A Strategic Playoff Move
Rugby Star Makazole Mapimpi Romantically Linked to Influencer Sasha De Sousa: A Look Into Their Lives
3 mins
Rugby Star Makazole Mapimpi Romantically Linked to Influencer Sasha De Sousa: A Look Into Their Lives
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
36 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
38 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
57 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app