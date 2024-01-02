en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jack Black Joins Cast of Minecraft Movie as Steve

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Jack Black, known for his dynamic and expressive performances, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of the world’s best-selling video game, Minecraft. According to a recent report by Deadline, Black will play the role of Steve, the original default character skin in the game. This news has piqued the interest of fans, raising questions about how Black will interpret this silent avatar lacking a distinct personality.

Renowned Actor Steps into Blocky Shoes

Black is no stranger to the world of video game adaptations. He recently lent his voice to the character of Bowser in the 2023 movie ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and is set to voice the character Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands movie. This recent casting in the Minecraft movie marks Black’s third video game movie of the decade, reinforcing his foothold in this dynamic genre.

Massive Ensemble and Anticipation

Alongside Black, the Minecraft movie ensemble includes Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Danielle Brooks. The movie, distributed by Warner Bros., co-financed and co-produced by Vertigo and Legendary Entertainment, is set to kick off production in New Zealand. Given the success of Minecraft, which has sold over 300 million copies worldwide, anticipation is high for the film’s big-screen treatment.

A Blockbuster in the Making?

Despite the global pandemic causing indefinite delays, the upcoming Minecraft movie has been gaining momentum. The completion of the script and the involvement of renowned actors like Jason Momoa and Jack Black have instilled renewed hope in the project. As Minecraft transcends the virtual realm and enters the realm of celluloid, it remains to be seen how the game’s unique visual style will translate onto the big screen.

